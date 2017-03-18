Police officer loses job for improperly accessing database

A former police officer has admitted that he illegally used a department computer to get motor vehicle information that enabled a tow truck company to seize a vehicle.
Christopher Donovan left the Plainfield police force when he pleaded guilty this week to computer data disclosure. He had served with the department for nine years.
Union County prosecutors say the co-owner of a towing company that has a contract with the city asked Donovan to identify the owner of an abandoned vehicle that the company wanted to seize in January 2015. Donovan used a police department computer to obtain the information from a confidential law enforcement data base.
Prosecutors will recommend that Donovan receive a probation term when he's sentenced April 21.
