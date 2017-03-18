Rhode Island proposal would bar animal abusers from new pets

People convicted of abusing animals would be barred from owning a new pet in Rhode Island under legislation filed in the General Assembly.
The proposed law would create a statewide registry of animal abusers, and bar animal shelters and pet sellers from allowing the sale or adoption of an animal to someone listed on the registry.
Democratic Rep. Arthur Corvese (kor-VAY'-see) of North Providence, the bill's sponsor, says people who have abused animals should not be allowed to own other animals. He calls it a "common-sense measure."
Under the proposal, anyone convicted or pleading no contest to animal abuse would have to register. Abusers who fail to register, or who are caught owning another pet, would be subject to up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
