Horry County looks to stem emergency vehicle insurance costs

Horry County officials are seeking ways to reduce the high costs of insurance and worker's compensation related to crashes by emergency vehicles.
The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports (http://bit.ly/2n96uzX ) that there have been nearly 50 vehicle accidents reported since 2015 from county police, fire, sheriff and emergency medical vehicles.
A presentation to the Horry County Council this week showed that worker compensation claims for the public safety division were in the millions of dollars, and insurance premiums are expected to rise later this year.
Council members proposed rewarding safe drivers with a barbecue dinner, offering specialized training or giving pay raises for those with safety records that keep insurance costs down.
