March 18, 2017 12:28 PM

16-year-old girl killed by Fremont police was pregnant

The Associated Press
FREMONT, Calif.

Authorities say a 16-year-old girl shot to death by police in Northern California was pregnant.

Elena Mondragon was killed on Tuesday in Hayward.

Police say authorities tried to stop a stolen car linked to a series of robberies in the San Francisco Bay Area and instead it rammed a patrol car, injuring two Fremont police detectives.

They opened fire and fatally wounded Mondragon, who was a passenger.

Hayward police tell the Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2n92Whc ) that Mondragon was in her first trimester of pregnancy.

Two other passengers were arrested. A fourth person fled but was arrested for robbery Wednesday night in San Francisco.

The shooting is under investigation by Hayward police and the Alameda County district attorney's office.

