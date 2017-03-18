Des Moines police ID man killed, another injured in shooting

Police have identified a man killed and another man injured in a Des Moines shooting this week.
Police said Saturday that 24-year-old Trey Leon Lee, of Des Moines, was killed and 24-year-old Patrick Young, also of Des Moines, was injured.
Police have said officers were called around 4 p.m. Friday to a residence for a report of a shooting and found the two men injured. Police say one man had been shot in a foot, and the other man had been shot in his upper torso.
Both men were taken to local hospitals, where Lee died. It is the city's ninth homicide this year.
Police have not announced any arrests.
Comments