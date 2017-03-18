More Politics News

March 18, 2017 9:36 AM

Illinois congressman to serve on US Holocaust Museum board

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Illinois U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider will serve on the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.

The Democrat represents Illinois' 10th district. He announced his appointment this week to one of five seats reserved on the council for congressional representatives.

The council was established by Congress in 1980 to govern the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C.

Schneider says he is honored to join the council in preserving the memory of the 6 million Jewish people and others lost in the Holocaust.

Schneider will join U.S. Reps. Ted Deutch and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen of Florida, Lee Zeldin of New York and David Kustoff of Tennessee. The council also includes 55 presidential appointees, five senators and three members from the departments of State, Education and the Interior.

