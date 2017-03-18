Officer involved in numerous rescues leads falls park police

A New York State Park Police officer who has been involved in several daring rescues near the brink of Niagara Falls now leads the police force at Niagara Falls State Park.
The Niagara Gazette reports 60-year-old Patrick Moriarty (http://bit.ly/2nvmoWl ) has been promoted from lieutenant to major.
Moriarty joined the state park police in 1984 as a patrolman. He has spent his career working at Niagara Falls State Park, which includes Goat Island located at the brink of the falls.
The Buffalo native has participated in a number of high-profile rescues of suicidal people and of boaters stranded in the upper Niagara River.
Moriarty is also in charge of regional park police units in the Genesee and Allegany state parks. He succeeds Maj. David Page, who has been promoted to colonel and reassigned to park police headquarters at Albany.
