New Mexico lawmakers reject gun restrictions in Capitol

New Mexico won't change its free-wheeling firearms rules in the state Capitol after all.
The House of Representatives on Friday rejected a proposal to prohibit people from openly carrying weapons inside the headquarters of the state Legislature by a 31-34 vote.
New Mexico currently allows both open carry and concealed weapons in the state capitol, including on the floors of the Senate and House.
The failed bill responded to complaints of intimidation as visitor carry long guns into committee debates. Proponents of greater restricts include both Republican and Democrats.
Opponents said it was unclear that restrictions would make the Capitol any safer while changing the open-door character of the building.
