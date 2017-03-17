Vigo partnership joins effort to curb dangerous driving

The Vigo County Traffic Safety Partnership is working with more than 250 state and local law enforcement agencies to increase education and enforcement around dangerous and impaired driving.
Officials say police throughout Indiana are conducting high-visibility patrols through March 26 to identify and stop motorists driving aggressively and under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Several Vigo County sheriff deputies, Terre Haute police and West Terre Haute police officers will work overtime to conduct patrols and sobriety checkpoints.
Statistics show there were 495 alcohol-related traffic crashes in March 2016 across the state. Eleven people were killed and more than 230 injured.
