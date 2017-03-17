The Latest: Utah governor: 84 bills signed this week

The Latest on bills signed by Gov. Gary Herbert (all times local):
3:35 p.m.
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert signed 84 bills this week, including measures that fund new homeless shelters and cut down wait times at polling locations.
Herbert's office announced the bill signings Friday afternoon, though at least 19 of them were signed into law earlier this week. Most of the measures don't deal with hot-button issues of the legislative session.
One measure approved requires county clerks to ensure that on election days, waiting times at polling places are no longer than 30 minutes.
Another measure sends more than $10 million to toward new homeless shelters in Salt Lake County.
Herbert has until March 29 to sign or veto bills or allow them to become law without his signature.
2:30 p.m.
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has signed 19 bills into law this week but his office has not yet announced the actions.
Herbert's office typically releases a list of bills on the day they're signed. But as of midday Friday, his office had not disclosed 18 bills that the Legislature's bill-tracking website shows were signed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Herbert's official Twitter account posted a photo Wednesday morning showing him signing a 19th measure, which mainly funds homeless shelters in Salt Lake County.
The bills he's signed include a law allowing people to pass down social media and email accounts to relatives after they die.
Most of the measures don't deal with hot-button issues of the legislative session.
Herbert's office said in a statement Friday that things are moving quickly and they're working to get a list of signed bills together.
