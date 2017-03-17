Utah governor approves funding for homeless shelters

Utah's Republican governor has approved more than $10 million to help with a few of the state's homeless resource centers.
The law, which was signed by Gov. Gary Herbert on Wednesday, mainly funds new homeless shelters in Salt Lake County.
The new shelters are meant to deal with Salt Lake City's overflowing downtown shelter.
Two new shelters will be built in Salt Lake City, with one for women-only. Officials are considering three sites in West Valley City and two locations in South Salt Lake for a third Salt Lake County homeless shelter.
Herbert's office announced the signing Friday. He has signed dozens of bills this week, following the recently completed legislative session.
