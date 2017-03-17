Former Tucson Fire captain convicted in his 2nd murder trial

A former Tucson Fire Department captain was convicted Friday of killing his ex-wife and two others in his second murder trial.
The Pima County Superior Court jury found David Watson guilty on all charges after less than two days of deliberations.
Watson was charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of his ex-wife Linda Watson, who went missing in August 2000.
He also was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the 2003 fatal shootings of Linda Watson's mother, Marilyn Cox, and Cox's friend, Renee Farnsworth.
Watson, 47, was arrested more than a decade after the killings.
In his first trial, a jury announced last Nov. 22 that it couldn't reach a verdict after a trial that took over two months. The second trial began in January.
Watson faces an April 17 sentencing date set in a case that doesn't involve the death penalty.
Prosecutors said he killed his 35-year-old ex-wife during a bitter custody battle. Her body was found in the desert in October 2003 but wasn't identified until 2011 through DNA evidence due to a backlog at the medical examiner's office.
Cox was embroiled in a legal battle in 2003 with David Watson over visitation rights involving her granddaughter, who was 4 years old when her mother disappeared.
Cox, 63, and Farnsworth, 53, had just dropped off the girl after a court-ordered visitation when they were gunned down in May 2003, according to authorities.
Defense lawyers said Watson was innocent and there was no evidence linking him to the killings.
David Watson's second ex-wife, Rosemary Watson, testified that she had lied when she provided him an alibi during both killings.
Watson worked for the Tucson Fire Department for 20 years and was promoted to captain in 2007. He resigned shortly after his arrest in April 2015.
