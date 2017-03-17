Trump budget proposal mixed bag for New Mexico

President Donald Trump's proposed federal budget is a mixed bag for New Mexico, with less money for some domestic programs but more for defense.
One of the poorest states in the nation, New Mexico has struggled to jump start its economy since the recession. And with a downturn in the oil and gas sector, the effects of spending at national laboratories and military bases continue to hold weight in the state.
The National Nuclear Security Administration would see an 11 percent increase, or $1.4 billion. The agency oversees the maintenance and safety of the nuclear arsenal and national labs including Sandia and Los Alamos.
Trump's proposal also calls for providing $6.5 million to advance the Energy Department's cleanup of legacy waste and contamination from decades of research and bomb making.
Comments