NY Gov. Cuomo to lead trade trip to Ireland

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is going to Ireland for what he says is the state's first-ever trade mission with that country.
The Democratic governor announced the trip on Friday, St. Patrick's Day. Dates for the trade mission haven't been announced.
The trip is intended to strengthen economic ties between Ireland and New York and to boost Irish tourism in New York.
Cuomo marched alongside Irish Prime Minister Enda Kelly in Friday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York City.
The state says the value of New York exports to Ireland was $200 million in 2015. Some 2.5 million New Yorkers are of Irish descent.
