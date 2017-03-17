More Politics News

March 17, 2017 5:40 PM

Lautenschlager's son mulling attorney general run

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Former Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager's son is mulling a run for his mother's old job.

Josh Kaul said during a phone interview Friday that he's considering challenging current Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel next year. He says he expects to make a decision within the next month or two. He declined further comment.

Schimel spokesman Johnny Koremenos referred a request for comment to the state Republican Party. Party spokesman Alec Zimmerman says a potential Kaul run shows Democrats are in disarray and are propping up inexperienced candidates.

Lautenschlager, a Democrat, served as attorney general from 2003 until 2007. Kaul is a Stanford law school graduate. He has worked as a federal prosecutor in Baltimore and as an attorney in Washington D.C. He currently works for the Perkins Coie law firm.

Comments

