Sen. Collins submits 2 names for Maine's US attorney job

Sen. Susan Collins has submitted two names to the Trump administration for the U.S. attorney job in Maine, but she isn't identifying them publicly yet.
U.S. Attorney Thomas Delahanty was one of 46 prosecutors that Attorney General Jeff Sessions demanded resignations from. All were appointed by Republican President Donald Trump's Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama.
Delahanty's first assistant, Richard Murphy, is serving as acting U.S. attorney until Trump names a successor.
Collins, a Republican, tells the Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2mWojl3 ) both candidates are "highly qualified."
She says she suspects the White House will nominate one of the candidates because they were suggested by Maine's senior Republican senator.
The 93 U.S. attorneys are considered the top federal law enforcement officers in federal judicial districts.
Comments