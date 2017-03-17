Estranged husband charged with killing sheriff's employee

Authorities say DNA evidence let them to arrest the estranged husband of a Lexington County Sheriff's Department worker who was killed when her throat was cut.
A sworn statement from the State Law Enforcement Division said 38-year-old Jason Lee also gave investigators conflicting statements about where he was when 31-year-old Lindsey Nicole Lee was killed at her West Columbia home Monday evening.
SLED did not say exactly what evidence was found with Jason Lee's DNA. Investigators say he killed his estranged wife by cutting her throat.
Deputies found Lindsey Lee's body the next day when she missed work. She worked in the sheriff's department's IT unit.
Jason Lee is charged with murder and first-degree burglary. It wasn't known if the Simpsonville man had a lawyer.
