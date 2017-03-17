Asheville homeless advocates oppose more money for police

Homeless advocates in Asheville are opposing a request by the city's police department for $1 million in additional funding, saying the money would be better spent to combat poverty.
The Asheville Citizen-Times reported (http://avlne.ws/2mOAJKk) a group called "One Million Dollars for the People" has been showing up at city meetings to show their opposition to additional money for the police department.
The Rev. Amy Cantrell told the city council earlier this week that increased policing would lead to more inequality and the money should be used for anti-poverty programs and things such as mass transportation.
Police Chief Tammy Hooper has asked for additional money for 15 new officers to work in the downtown area, where statistics show there has been an increase in crime in the city.
