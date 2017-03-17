More Politics News

March 17, 2017 10:43 AM

San Diego to see proposals for short-term rental regulation

The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO

San Diego's new city attorney has concluded that the municipal code doesn't permit short-term vacation rentals.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2mSR2aq ) the opinion is in a memo from City Attorney Mara Elliot that breaks with the views of her predecessors.

A previous city attorney advised the City Council last November that the code is vague and would need to be amended if the city wanted to clarify that rentals listed on platforms such as Airbnb are prohibited.

Next week, city planners are expected to release draft proposals for regulating short-term rentals, and a public hearing is scheduled before the council's Smart Growth and Land Use Committee.

