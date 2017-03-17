Ex-Boston lawmaker expelled from House to run for council

A former state lawmaker who was expelled from the Massachusetts House of Representatives after being convicted of assaulting a woman is seeking a political comeback.
Carlos Henriquez tells The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2mQnHfi ) he plans to run for a seat on the Boston City Council in November.
A Democrat from the Dorchester neighborhood, Henriquez in 2014 because the first member of the House in nearly a century to be expelled from the chamber by his colleagues.
He was convicted and sentenced to six months in jail on two assault charges. He denied harming the woman, a former girlfriend.
Henriquez says he wants to return to doing what he loves. He's among several candidates planning to run for the city council seat being vacated by Tito Jackson, who is running for mayor.
