Study of North Dakota future energy needs anticipated

State officials are calling for a study of North Dakota's energy landscape.
North Dakota Public Service Commission chairman Randy Christmann says the study must include as many stakeholders as possible in determining the state's future energy needs.
The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2ngZzVL ) says Christmann testified before a Senate energy committee Thursday and urged legislators to take time with the study and include input from public utilities, private co-ops and experts in the state and federal regulatory processes.
On the same day that legislators considered the energy study, Allete Clean Energy announced plans to build a 100-megawatt wind farm in Morton and Mercer counties by 2019. The project will supply electricity to Xcel Energy under a purchase agreement.
