New Mexico Legislature OKs solar contracts on state offices

A bill designed to spur the installation of solar panels on New Mexico state buildings has been approved by the state Legislature and sent to the governor.
The House voted 44-19 on Thursday to direct the state General Services Department to pursue contracts with solar providers that save the state money on electricity costs over time with no up-front public investment.
The General Services Department oversees 750 state buildings. It is unclear whether the Gov. Susana Martinez supports the initiative.
Separately, the House has voted against legislation to allow shared solar energy systems that provide the benefits of rooftop solar to people who rent housing or cannot otherwise install their own solar panels.
