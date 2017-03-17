Rockaway bridges to transition to cashless tolling April 30

Cash will no longer be accepted on Rockaway bridges when the tolls transition to E-ZPass-only charges next month.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that the Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge and Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge in Queens will begin cashless tolling April 30.
Sensors suspended over the highway will read E-ZPass tags and take license plate images. Vehicles with E-ZPass tags will be automatically charged and vehicles without E-ZPass have their license plate recorded with a bill mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle.
Cuomo says the cashless tolling will reduce congestion and improve travel time at the crossings before summer travel season begins.
Residents with leftover bridge tokens will be eligible to redeem their tokens for a refund.
