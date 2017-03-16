More Politics News

9:36 PM

EMT struck, killed, by stolen ambulance in New York City

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Police say an emergency medical technician in New York City has died after she was run over by a stolen ambulance.

Authorities say the EMT had stopped her ambulance in the Bronx at around 7 p.m. Thursday after being told someone was being robbed.

Police say a man then jumped into the vehicle and drove off.

The EMT tried to stop the man, but fell and was caught beneath the wheels.

Video posted on Twitter by a bystander shows the ambulance speeding across an intersection with the EMT's body pinned beneath it.

Police were on the scene within moments.

A spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio says on Twitter that the mayor is headed to the hospital.

Police say a second EMT is being treated for emotional shock, but was not physically injured.

