Baltimore mayor gives address on first 100 days in office

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh promised support for the city's school system and the homeless population, and pledged to establish strong public-private partnerships in her State of the City address delivered on her 100th day in office.
Pugh delivered her hour-long address on Thursday.
In it, she said 23-26 new public schools will be built over the next several years with funds secured by state representatives. She also praised the police department for increasing its enrollment of new recruits in the academy from last year.
Pugh also said she is working with developers to build a facility that will accommodate roughly 100 homeless people and discussed her plan to install 6,000 new streetlights.
Comments