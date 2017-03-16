Senators agree to help Nichols, counties iced over in 2014

Senators approved giving the decimated Marion County hamlet of Nichols $700,000 to stay afloat in the wake of Hurricane Matthew after agreeing to distribute nearly $4 million to counties impacted by the 2014 ice storm.
The Senate voted 40-0 Thursday on legislation that loans money to the town where most homes remain vacant. The money must be repaid if the town receives federal aid. Otherwise, it's a grant.
The bill specifies the money will come from the nearly $5 million unspent from state aid to farmers after historic flooding in fall 2015.
Republican Sen. Tom Young of Aiken successfully proposed distributing the remainder among the 23 counties affected by the ice storm, saying it's not fair that the state has fully reimbursed local governments for other natural disasters over the last decade.
Comments