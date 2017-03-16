Study: Myth spreads that youth records automatically sealed

A new study by two university researchers in Maine says attorneys, court clerks, corrections officers and judges help spread the myth that juvenile court records are automatically sealed when offenders turn 18.
Juvenile court records are not automatically sealed in Maine and 23 other states. All juvenile records are confidential, but the offender must wait three years and file a petition to seal a record.
The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2mx1DEN ) Susy Hawes and Erica King, of the University of Southern Maine, say in a new report that many people they spoke to in the youth system believed the myth and repeated it.
The duo says juvenile records are also essentially indistinguishable from adult criminal charges.
Attorneys, prosecutors and offenders involved in the system will discuss the findings on Thursday.
