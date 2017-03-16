Colorado public records mediation bill advances to House

Coloradans whose requests for public records are denied have just one option: Go to court.
That's a costly prospect that deters many, if not most, from pursuing the information they want from government entities.
That may change under a bill that would offer mediation as a way to quickly and cheaply resolve disputes.
The House State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee voted 9-0 Thursday to send the bill to the House floor for debate.
Centennial Republican Rep. Cole Wist and Denver Democratic Rep. Alec Garnett teamed up on the bill.
Among other things, it also requires a requesting citizen and a public records-keeper to discuss the dispute before any lawsuit may be filed.
