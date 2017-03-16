The Latest: US taxpayers may be on hook for protest costs

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school Pause

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

0:32 Pelosi: Democrats must be unified

0:12 Trump on Obama wiretapping claim: We will be submitting certain things

1:26 Mulvaney: Trump's budget 'blueprint' will represent 'top-line numbers only'

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

2:15 Trump responds to Hawaii’s travel ban block

2:58 Gen. Neller on Marine Corps social media misconduct: 'We have a problem'

2:01 Hollywood's greatest trick: teaser