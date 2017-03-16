More Politics News

March 16, 2017 12:31 PM

State Senate panel votes for Wisconsin Veterans secretary

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

A Wisconsin state Senate committee has voted to approve Gov. Scott Walker's pick as head of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Senate Transportation and Veterans Affairs Committee voted unanimously Thursday to recommend confirmation of Dan Zimmerman to head the department.

Zimmerman's appointment drew support from the president of County Veterans Service Officers and state commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars at Thursday's hearing. Zimmerman says he has been working to reach out to various veterans groups and improve conditions at the King veterans home.

Zimmerman is a retired lieutenant colonel and military intelligence officer. He replaces John Scocos, who resigned amid allegations of mismanagement at the veterans home at King.

The full Senate will vote on Zimmerman's confirmation in the coming weeks.

