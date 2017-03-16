Nowata County Commissioners search for interim sheriff

Nowata County Commissioners have announced that they're accepting applications for an interim sheriff.
The Tulsa World (http://bit.ly/2mxVh8O ) reports applications will be accepted until March 31. An applicant is expected to be chosen early next month.
Sheriff Rick Miller stepped down last week. He states in his resignation letter that he couldn't "take the stress any longer."
On Monday, commissioners accepted Miller's resignation.
The interim sheriff will serve until voters elect a new sheriff in 2018 to fill the second half of Miller's four-year term. Miller's term ends Dec. 31, 2020.
This comes as the Sheriff's Office faces financial debt and employee turnover.
On Wednesday, commissioners approved the hiring of four Sheriff's Office personnel.
