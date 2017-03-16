More Politics News

March 16, 2017 11:05 AM

Debate over scope of tax cuts heats up at Minnesota Capitol

The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn.

The tax cut debate is about to get underway at a divided Minnesota Capitol.

Senate Republicans planned to release their plan Thursday for how much of a $1.65 billion budget surplus they'll devote to tax relief. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka has indicated they'll likely devote most of that sum to a bevy of different tax measures.

A tax bill will be a major source of contention between the state's Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton as they work to set a new two-year budget. Dayton has already unveiled his own $300 million package of tax credits.

But after two years without passing a tax bill, Republicans say they'll press Dayton for more. The Legislature has until late May to finish its work.

