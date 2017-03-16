More Politics News

Colombia vice president quits amid talk of presidential run

The Associated Press
BOGOTA, Colombia

Colombian Vice President German Vargas Lleras has offered his resignation amid speculation he'll seek the country's top office in next year's election.

Vargas Lleras delivered a letter to Congress Wednesday night asking lawmakers to relieve him of his duties. A vote is expected next week. Sitting officials must resign by May in order to be eligible to run in the May 2018 election.

Polls show the famously hot-tempered politician is one of the front-runners to succeed President Juan Manuel Santos after having overseen the biggest infrastructure buildout in decades.

But he's mistrusted by many of Santos' supporters and being courted by some right-wing opponents because of his lukewarm support for a peace deal with leftist rebels.

Santos has already tapped former police chief Oscar Naranjo to replace Vargas Lleras.

