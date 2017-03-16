Billy Gilman to be honored by Rhode Island House

A runner up on the NBC TV show "The Voice" will be honored by Rhode Island's House of Representatives.
Richmond native Billy Gilman is scheduled to open Thursday's session by singing the national anthem. He is then scheduled to be honored with a resolution introduced by Democratic Rep. Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy.
Kennedy tells The Westerly Sun (http://bit.ly/2ndoJEU ) that he's a big fan of the show, and he's wanted to bring Gilman to the Statehouse for a while.
The country singer released his debut album, "One Voice," in 2000, when he was 12 years old. It sold more than 2 million copies.
Now 28, his career has seen a resurgence with his inclusion on the 11th season of "The Voice" last year. Gilman came in second.
Comments