Illinois lawmakers plan hearing to evaluate Medicaid changes

Illinois state lawmakers are planning to assess how Medicaid cuts proposed by President Donald Trump's administration could impact vulnerable residents.
House Speaker Michael Madigan earlier this week asked Democratic state Rep. Greg Harris of Chicago to hold a hearing Thursday morning on what the changes could mean for Illinois. Harris chairs the Appropriations-Human Services Committee.
Madigan on Wednesday estimated that 1 in 4 Illinoisans would be impacted by congressional Republicans' plans to alter the Medicaid system by providing a set lump sum payment to states.
Madigan says the proposal could significantly reduce funding for services Illinois provides to low-income families and people with disabilities or otherwise lead to a tax increase to continue providing support.
Committee members will hear from hospital and health care service representatives.
