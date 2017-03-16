End of an era as FIFA veteran Hayatou's reign in Africa ends

Issa Hayatou was voted out as president of the African soccer confederation on Thursday after 29 years in charge, ending his tenure as FIFA senior vice president and dumping him from the world body's ruling council.
Hayatou's 34-20 loss to Ahmad in a vote by the Confederation of African Football's 54 member countries provided a seismic shakeup for soccer on the continent, which Hayatou had led since 1988.
The 70-year-old from Cameroon left the congress room when Thursday's result was announced without commenting, led away by the arm by one of his aides.
Ahmad, who is from Madagascar and goes by one name, was held aloft by officials after his victory was announced. He then hugged people around him.
"This is sweet victory," said Ahmad, a government minister in Madagascar and the president of the country's soccer federation. "When you work hard for years and months and you succeed, that is great."
As the result became apparent, Phillip Chiyangwa, Ahmad's campaign manager, shouted, "We won!"
"This was coming. He (Hayatou) knew it was coming," said Chiyangwa, the president of the Council of Southern African Football Associations whose fierce criticism of Hayatou in the lead-up to the vote highlighted a nasty campaign.
Ahmad's victory also has implications for FIFA politics.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino invited speculation that he was backing Ahmad, and had turned on his senior vice president, when he appeared last month at a party hosted by Ahmad's flamboyant campaign manager.
Hayatou was never an ally of Infantino, judging by his support for one of Infantino's opponents in the FIFA presidential election last year. Ahmad's victory could give the FIFA president another friend on his council. Ahmad becomes a FIFA VP in Hayatou's place as the head of the African confederation.
Infantino was present at the election in Ethiopia but declined to comment on the result to The Associated Press, saying it was CAF business.
"It is annoying that a FIFA president influenced this election for his own interest," said Hayatou supporter Opes Manuel Nascimento, the head of the Guinea-Bissau soccer federation.
Hayatou, a member of FIFA's top brass since 1990, appeared to be the latest of the old guard removed by a desire for change sweeping through soccer since FIFA's corruption scandal two years ago.
"We are very happy that African football has now been liberated," Rwanda soccer federation president Vincent Nzamwita said.
While Ahmad's campaign team had predicted the result, and there were signs that Hayatou's grip on power was loosening as he sought an eighth term, his defeat was still stunning.
Hayatou stood in as acting FIFA president in the wake of the 2015 scandal, had reigned supreme over CAF for three decades, and had only been challenged twice before for re-election. Both those times he won by a landslide and hadn't faced a challenger in more than a decade.
"This is a change which came after too long," Swaziland soccer official Mahlaba Mamba said. "From 1988 to 2017 ... that's too long."
This time Hayatou was beaten by a man who campaigned on promises to modernize CAF, and make it more transparent and trustworthy.
Ahmad's priority was to set up a new code of ethics for CAF, he said in his final address to voters before the election.
His focus on ethics came at a time when Hayatou and CAF secretary general Hicham el Amrani have been recommended for criminal prosecution in Egypt over the confederation's new $1 billion marketing and television rights deal. The Egyptian Competition Authority says CAF monopolized the rights by ignoring a competing offer when extending its partnership with French company Lagardere Sports.
CAF denies any wrongdoing, but a defeated Hayatou may now be heading to court.
Although Ahmad gives African soccer a potential new start, he also has been linked to the old FIFA regime.
Email correspondence between Ahmad and an aide to disgraced former FIFA presidential candidate Mohamed bin Hammam of Qatar was published by British newspaper The Sunday Times in 2014.
The emails from 2010 detail Ahmad reminding Bin Hammam that he promised to help Ahmad's re-election campaign to lead the Madagascar federation, and cash would be delivered by bank transfer or collected in Paris from "Ahmed Diallo." An associate of Bin Hammam called Amadou Diallo was linked in 2011 to alleged irregular payments during the 2018 and 2022 World Cup hosting votes.
The Bin Hammam aide who Ahmad was emailing, Najeeb Chirakal, was banned for life by the FIFA ethics committee in January for involvement in unethical payments made on behalf of a third party to soccer officials between 2009 and 2011.
