Providence officials OK police body cameras contract

Officials in Providence have approved a contract that will provide more than 200 city police officers with body cameras.
WPRI-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2n1ZViu ) the Providence City Council's Finance Committee on Wednesday voted in favor of the proposal, sending it to the full council for a vote in April.
Police in December agreed to a yearlong contract with Taser International. Finance Chairman John Igliozzi says the cameras and unlimited video storage will cost approximately $292,000 in the first year of the program. The city has the option to extend the contract for four additional years or cancel at any time.
The total cost of the five-year contract is $1.37 million.
If approved by the council, the program is expected to be implemented at the police department in a few months.
