New Jersey borough approves educational arboretum center

Officials in Bergen County have approved the construction of an arboretum education center.
The Record reports (https://njersy.co/2mvNYyu ) that the Glen Rock Borough Council voted to support the new center at the Thielke Arboretum. Friends of the Glen Rock Arboretum, a nonprofit that helps with park maintenance, will construct the building.
Council members say the 1,750-square-foot building will serve as a visitor center. The structure will also house offices and restrooms. Officials say the center will be built with green materials.
The council estimates the education center will cost $638,000 to build and take up to four months to construct.
Comments