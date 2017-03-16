More Politics News

March 16, 2017 3:55 AM

New Jersey borough approves educational arboretum center

The Associated Press
GLEN ROCK, N.J.

Officials in Bergen County have approved the construction of an arboretum education center.

The Record reports (https://njersy.co/2mvNYyu ) that the Glen Rock Borough Council voted to support the new center at the Thielke Arboretum. Friends of the Glen Rock Arboretum, a nonprofit that helps with park maintenance, will construct the building.

Council members say the 1,750-square-foot building will serve as a visitor center. The structure will also house offices and restrooms. Officials say the center will be built with green materials.

The council estimates the education center will cost $638,000 to build and take up to four months to construct.

