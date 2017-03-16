Bar won't reopen after student fell to death from roof

A Connecticut bar will not reopen after an 18-year-old college student fell from the roof of the building that housed it and died.
The Angry Bull Saloon in Hartford had voluntarily turned in the liquor license while the state Liquor Control Commission and police investigated the March 3 death of Taylor Lavoie, of East Granby. State officials said Wednesday the bar decided to surrender its license and close.
The bar is on the ground floor of a four-story building, and police have said it is believed Lavoie was at the bar before her fall.
Police say the death of Lavoie, who was a student at Central Connecticut State University, has been ruled an accident.
The Hartford Courant reports that calls to an attorney for the bar's owners weren't returned Wednesday.
