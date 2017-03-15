Authorities ID man shot, killed by officers in Westminster

Authorities have released the name of an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Westminster by officers assigned to an auto-theft task force.
The Denver Post reports (https://goo.gl/FnRx1H) Alexander Meltz was shot just north of the Legacy Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon. No officers were injured, and Meltz died at the scene.
The officers who fired at the man include two Colorado State Patrol troopers, an officer from Wheat Ridge and an officer from Lakewood.
Colorado State Patrol spokesman Josh Lewis says the officers were tracking a stolen vehicle at the time of the shooting.
Investigators have not said what kind of weapon Meltz pointed at the officers.
Comments