More Politics News

March 16, 2017 5:24 AM

Murder case of ex-Tucson Fire captain now in hands of a jury

The Associated Press
TUCSON, Ariz.

Deliberations are set to begin in the second murder trial of a former Tucson Fire Department captain accused of killing his ex-wife and two others.

Closing arguments were heard Wednesday in Pima County Superior Court.

Jurors failed to reach a verdict last November for David Watson, who faces two counts of first-degree murder and one of second-degree murder in the separate cold-case deaths of ex-wife Linda Watson, her mother and her mother's friend.

Prosecutors say Watson killed Linda Watson during a custody battle. Her remains were found in the desert in 2003, but weren't identified until 2011.

David Watson is accused of fatally shooting his former mother-in-law Marilyn Cox and her friend Renee Farnsworth in 2003 following a legal battle over visitation rights involving her granddaughter.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos