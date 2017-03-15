ND Game and Fish Dept. to propose earlier pheasant opener

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department says it will propose an earlier start to the 2017 pheasant season because of a new state law.
The department said Wednesday it will propose Oct. 7 as the pheasant opener. That's one week earlier than what the department earlier announced.
A bill signed into law by Gov. Doug Burgum this week requires North Dakota's pheasant season to open no later than Oct. 12.
Game and Fish Department director Terry Steinwand says the new law means the pheasant season will no longer always open on the second Saturday in October, which has been the case for more than 20 years.
Game and Fish also will propose that the youth pheasant hunting season also open earlier, on Sept. 30 instead of Oct. 7.
