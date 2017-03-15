The Latest: Charter schools bill clears Senate

The Latest on a bill to allow charter schools in Kentucky (all times local):
5 p.m.
The state Senate has approved a bill that would allow charter schools in Kentucky for the first time.
Kentucky is one of seven states that does not allow charter schools. House Bill 520 would let local school districts and the mayors of Louisville and Lexington authorize charter schools within their communities. The state Board of Education could overrule those decisions.
The proposal has already passed the House, but because the Senate changed the bill, the House must vote on it again. Under the House bill, if a student left a public school to attend a charter school, state tax dollars would follow that student, with some exceptions. The state Senate removed that language, raising questions as to how the schools would be funded.
1 p.m.
Kentucky could become the 44th state to allow charter schools under a bill that is scheduled for a vote in the state Senate.
House bill 520 would let people ask a local school board for permission to start a charter school. If the school board denies the request, people could appeal to the state Board of Education, which is appointed by Republican Gov. Matt Bevin. The mayors of Lexington and Louisville could also authorize charter schools.
The bill has already passed the House. The Senate is scheduled to make some changes to it on Wednesday, including tightening rules for converting traditional public schools to charter schools. The House of Representatives would have to agree to any changes.
Bevin supports the bill. The Kentucky Education Association opposes it.
