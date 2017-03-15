More Politics News

March 15, 2017 5:05 PM

State says no gun found in car of man fatally shot by police

The Associated Press
EUCLID, Ohio

Authorities say no guns were found in the car driven by a man fatally shot by police outside of Cleveland.

A spokeswoman for the Ohio Attorney General's Office said Wednesday that the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is determining whether 23-year-old Luke O. Stewart used his car as a weapon before he was fatally shot by a Euclid officer on Monday.

Attorney General's Office spokeswoman Jill Del Greco says two officers responded to a report about a suspicious vehicle, but only one officer fired.

WEWS-TV has reported that radio traffic included an officer saying the driver had tried to run over police.

It was the second fatal police shooting in suburban Cleveland in less than a week where no guns were found in suspects' vehicles.

