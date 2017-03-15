Gov, AG predict New Mexico State will make Sweet 16

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez and Attorney General Hector Balderas may be members of opposite political parties. However, both agree on one thing: New Mexico State's men's basketball team will reach the NCAA's Sweet Sixteen.
The Republican and Democrat released their brackets Wednesday that showed both believe the 14th-seeded New Mexico State would defeat Baylor and SMU. They also predict the Aggies would go down against Duke.
Martinez says Arizona will win it all. But New Mexico's top law enforcement officer predicts Arizona only would make it to the Final Four. He sees UCLA winning the tournament.
Balderas also predicts New Mexico State's women's basketball team will reach the NCAA's Sweet Sixteen and lose to Texas.
The Republican governor did not fill out a women's bracket.
