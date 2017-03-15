Heating prices fall in Maine despite late winter cold surge

The Governor's Energy Office says the price of heating oil in Maine has dropped 4 cents from mid-February.
The statewide average cash price for No. 2 heating oil was $2.26 per gallon this week.
The statewide price of kerosene was also down 4 cents, to $2.79. Propane prices have fallen 4 cents in that time and are now down to $2.55 per gallon.
The state found the highest heating oil price was $2.65, while the lowest price was $1.96. Northern Maine had a higher average at $2.36 per gallon.
The figures reflect a March 13 survey.
