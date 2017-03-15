More Politics News

March 15, 2017 12:35 PM

Thousands rally in Belarus to protest unpopular labor law

The Associated Press
MINSK, Belarus

Several thousand Belarusians are rallying to protest an unpopular labor law.

Wednesday's march in the capital Minsk and smaller rallies at several other Belarusian cities were the latest in a series of demonstrations against the law that obliges citizens to pay the equivalent of $250 if they work less than half the year and do not register with state labor exchanges.

Ealier this month, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko suspended collection of the fee — an unprecedented step back for the authoritarian leader who has ruled the 10-million nation with an iron hand since 1994. Lukashenko's move has failed to end the protests, which include calls for his resignation.

The law has dealt a painful blow to Belarusians amid a two-year recession.

