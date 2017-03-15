Woman who fended off attacker fights back against campagin

A woman who fought off an attacker inside a Seattle park restroom is now fighting back against a political campaign that used her story as part of a fundraising appeal.
Kelly Herron called on Just Want Privacy to stop using her image and story in its campaign to promote a Washington initiative that would restrict bathroom access for transgender people.
She said in a statement Tuesday that she refuses to allow anyone to use her and her "horrific sexual assault to cause harm and discrimination to others."
The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/X2FciB ) the campaign on Tuesday issued a statement apologizing to Herron.
Prosecutors say Gary Steiner, a homeless sex offender, punched her in the face and tried to rape her on March 5. He has been charged with attempted second-degree rape and other charges.
The Associated Press generally doesn't identify sexual assault victims but Herron issued a statement to media outlets Tuesday.
