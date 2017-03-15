The Latest: Senator says well bill will create certainty

The Latest on a public hearing on a bill that would relax regulations on high-capacity wells (all times local):
9:40 a.m.
The state Senate's Republican leader is trying to convince his colleagues to pass a bill that would relax high-capacity well regulations.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has introduced a bill that would allow well repairs, reconstruction and ownership transfers without state oversight. The measure also would require the Department of Natural Resources to evaluate the effects of groundwater withdrawal in the central sands region. Conservationists say the bill endangers state waters. Farmers say it will provide regulatory certainty.
Fitzgerald told the Senate labor and Assembly agriculture committees during a packed hearing Wednesday that the bill strikes a balance between agriculture in the central sands and tourism. He says the bill tells farmers and the DNR exactly what they can do.
He predicted that the Legislature will debate high-capacity wells and their impact for years but the bill at least addresses issues in one of the state's key agricultural areas.
6:20 a.m.
Conservationists and farmers are set to clash at a hearing on a new bill that would relax high-capacity well regulations.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has introduced a bill that would allow well repairs, replacement, reconstruction or transfer ownership without state oversight. The measure also would require the Department of Natural Resources to evaluate water bodies in the state's central sands region to determine if special measures are needed to protect stream or lake levels and allow lake associations to sink new high-capacity wells to replenish lakes.
Conservationists say the bill endangers Wisconsin waters. Farmers say the measure is reasonable and will provide regulatory certainty.
The two sides are expected to lay out their arguments during a joint hearing Wednesday of the Senate labor and Assembly agriculture committees.
