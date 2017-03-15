The Latest: Vermont city records 3rd-biggest snowfall ever

The Latest on the aftermath of a strong winter storm that hit the Northeast (all times local):
12:20 p.m.
The late-season storm that pummeled the Northeast has ended up being the third-biggest snowstorm ever recorded in South Burlington, Vermont.
The National Weather Service says Tuesday's storm dumped 29.4 inches at the airport in South Burlington, where official records have been kept since the late 1800s. That's good for third place in the record books for the most snow on any day in South Burlington's history. The biggest snowfall was 33.1 inches in January 2010.
Other big snow totals in Vermont include 32 inches in Westford in Chittenden County and 34 inches in Jay, along the Canadian border.
Portland, Maine, also set a record for the day, receiving 16.3 inches.
In New Hampshire, big snow totals included 23.6 inches in Stratham in the south.
11:45 a.m.
Police say the 16-year-old girl killed in a traffic accident during the snowstorm in New Hampshire was the daughter of a police department dispatcher.
Police say Ava Doris lost control of her car on a snowy Route 11A on Tuesday morning in Gilford and crashed into a tree. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Doris attended Gilford High School and played field hockey and lacrosse.
She was the daughter of dispatcher Tim Doris. Police didn't say whether Tim Doris was working at the time of the accident.
The Gilford Police Relief Association started an online meal-giving campaign through Meal Train Plus to support the family.
9:25 a.m.
The air tracking service FlightAware.com says airlines have canceled more than 1,000 U.S. flights on Wednesday after grounding more than 6,200 flights on Tuesday, most of them because of the storm in the Northeast.
Most of Wednesday's cancellations are morning flights.
FlightAware CEO Daniel Baker predicts "relatively normal" operations on Thursday. The airlines have cancelled nearly 9,000 flights in the last three days.
The storm dumped 2 feet of snow in some places. The big Northeast cities were spared the worst of it, but enough snow fell to make for slow commutes Wednesday morning.
The snowfall was on track to be one of the biggest on record for Burlington, Vermont. The National Weather Service says it got 25.6 inches of snow as of Wednesday morning, with more expected to fall.
12:15 a.m.
Falling temperatures could lead to icy conditions on roads and sidewalks across the Northeast following a late-season storm that plastered the region with sleet and snow.
The powerful nor'easter paralyzed much of the Washington-to-Boston corridor, but fell short of predicted snowfall totals in New York, Boston and Philadelphia.
The storm, which followed a stretch of unusually mild weather, dumped 1 to 2 feet in many places, grounded more than 6,000 flights and knocked out power to nearly a quarter-million customers from Virginia northward.
By the time it reached Massachusetts, it had turned into a blizzard, with near hurricane-force winds gusting to over 70 mph along the coast.
Plunging overnight temperatures threatened to turn the snow, sleet and sloppy mix into a slippery mess.
